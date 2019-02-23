THE DISTRICT

Cabdriver robbed, taxi stolen in Northeast

A cabdriver was robbed and the taxi was stolen in a carjacking early Saturday in Northeast Washington, police said.

At 2:19 a.m., an individual brandishing a handgun walked up to the cab in the 3200 block of 16th Street and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, police said. The perpetrator stole $900 in cash, two Android phones, the victim’s silver boots and wallet.

As the driver stood outside, two people jumped into the cab with the armed individual and the three drove off, according to a police report.

The suspects requested the cab using an app, police said.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash

A driver is dead after traveling the wrong way on a Maryland highway early Saturday and striking another vehicle, authorities said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash on Route 301 near Newburg.

They said a Ford pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway near the intersection of Route 234 at about 12:45 a.m. when it struck a Honda.

The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was killed. The Honda driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

— Keith L. Alexander

Police car hits woman stepping between cars

A woman was injured Saturday in Landover when she was struck by a Prince George’s police cruiser after police say the woman stepped into the street from between two parked cars.

Prince George’s police are investigating the incident, which happened about 3 a.m. on Village Green Drive near Barlowe Road.

Police said the woman suffered a leg injury. The officer, authorities said, was not responding to a call at the time.

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Police dog Doby dies during robbery call

A 2-year-old Fairfax County police dog collapsed and died Friday while on a robbery call, Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said in a statement.

Doby served on a canine team that responded to a call in the area of Arlington Drive in the Mount Vernon patrol district, the statement said. His handler performed CPR after the dog collapsed and stopped breathing. He was taken to Regional Veterinary Referral Center in Springfield but did not revive, police said.

Officials said a necropsy will determine the cause of death.

Doby was born in Hungary and started police service in March.

— Clarence Williams

Driver killed by car going the wrong way

A Fairfax County man was fatally injured in the western part of the county early Friday in a collision with a car going the wrong way on Route 28, Fairfax police said.

The victim was identified as Eliseo Ruiz, 59, of Chantilly.

Police said Ruiz was driving a 2005 Acura TL when his vehicle was struck head-on by a 2015 BMW 323i going north in the southbound lanes of Route 28, also known as Sully Road, in the Chantilly area. The collision occurred about 2:30 a.m. just south of Westfields Boulevard, police said, about two miles north of Interstate 66.

Ruiz died at a hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the BMW was not identified. Police and prosecutors are considering whether to file charges. Police said he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Detectives are investigating whether speed or alcohol were factors in the collision. Police have asked anyone with information to call 703-280-0543.

— Martin Weil

