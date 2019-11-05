The incident occurred about 8 p.m. at 15th and E streets NW, near the White House Visitor Center.

A police report says the woman approached a uniformed Secret Service officer and told the officer “she was in possession of crossbow bolts,” or arrows. She then told the officer “there was a crossbow in her vehicle,” the report says.

The report says the officer found one crossbow, loaded with an arrow, along with other arrows inside the vehicle.

— Peter Hermann

Men killed in NE stabbings identified

Police in the District have identified two men who were fatally stabbed last month during an altercation with each other in Northeast Washington but have not yet determined who was the aggressor, according to a department spokeswoman.

As a result, the Oct. 28 incident in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue NE remains under investigation, with no ruling on the manner of death.

Police for the first time Tuesday identified the dead men as Arthur Randolph, 70, and Shevron Turner, 31, both of Northeast Washington.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive or whether the men knew each other.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man, 19, fatally shot in car near Bowie

Authorities said a man was fatally shot Monday near Bowie. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The man — who police identified as Trey Scotland, 19, of Bowie — was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No information on a possible suspect or motive was immediately available.

— Dana Hedgpeth

