ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The leaders of the Maryland Democratic Party and the state’s Republican Party are supporting calls for the resignation of a state lawmaker after she used a racial slur for African-Americans at an after-hours gathering.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who chairs the state’s Democratic Party, and Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire, both called on Del. Mary Ann Lisanti to resign Wednesday.

Lisanti, a Democrat, apologized Tuesday for making the comment last month in reference to Prince George’s County, which is majority black.

Cummings says African-Americans comprise about a third of voters in Lisanti’s district, and they deserve to be represented by a person who is considerate of their views.

Haire says Lisanti’s comment “is beneath the office of Delegate.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.