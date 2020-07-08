That pushback is predictable. It has come before when the team has faced intense pressure to drop the r-word from its identity.

That pushback is also not particularly illuminating. Most of it has relied on the same recycled reasoning for clinging to the past.

I have read many of those types of articles over the years, first as a reporter who covered the name controversy and now as a columnist who cares deeply about the issue. The afternoon I clicked on that piece, I figured I’d read through it, see some familiar arguments and move on.

But that piece was different from others. It didn’t just push against the effort to change the team’s name — it used my words to do so.

My name appears in the third paragraph and my words occupy four of the 12 paragraphs.

The author takes aim at the pressure companies such as Nike and FedEx have applied on the team to change its name and argues that “the left’s campaign against the Redskins” is “empowering corporations to change a name that does not offend most Native Americans and actually gives many of them pride.”

To support that argument, the author selectively pulled quotes from a column I wrote last year about an online survey that aimed to understand how Native Americans felt about the team’s name. “Proud” was among the responses, but so too were “annoyed,” “disappointed,” “angry,” “disturbed,” “embarrassed,” “hopeless” and “exhausted.”

My reason for writing that column was to show that the name-change issue was more complicated than surveys and polls could capture, and that the fight for that change should not die or thrive based on their findings. It’s simply about doing the right thing.

“Numbers are neat and easy to understand,” I wrote in that column. “Identity and racism are messy and complicated.”

In retrospect, I made that point in too subtle of a way. I made it a whisper that could too easily be missed by those who wanted to hear it, and ignored by those who wanted only to focus on the parts of the survey that seemed to support the team’s assertion that it was honoring Native Americans, not hurting them.

I regret that.

I regret not making it clear that many indigenous activists don’t believe that survey or a poll The Washington Post conducted are valid reflections of the community because they are based on self-identified Native Americans.

I regret not addressing more directly my own feelings about the team’s name, answering in that column the questions people have been sending me in recent days, through emails and messages, aimed at getting me to explain my thoughts on the issue. Some even assumed that because I wrote about The Post’s poll that I had a role in commissioning it, as if any reporter carries that kind of power.

So, to be clear and not subtle, this is what I believe:

The team’s name is racist.

The team’s name is harmful.

The team’s name should have been changed long ago — not because of or despite any polls — but because real people were standing up to say that it was offensive and they were tired of being used as mascots.

Real people have long been telling the National Football League and the team’s management that they are not okay with fans painting their faces red and putting on feather headdresses. Real people have been trying to get them, and the rest of us, to see that their children face more burdens than many of their peers because of historic wrongs and need help, not more to overcome.

Of course, not all Native Americans feel that way. Just as not all black people cared whether the image of Aunt Jemima was taken off a syrup bottle. Many Latinos I know see the brown faces of immigrant children in cages and think of their own family members. Others see those faces and start talking about how the country needs to be even harsher in its crackdown on immigration.

People in any minority group won’t all agree on many issues.

They shouldn’t be expected to, just as those in the majority are not.

When it comes to the team’s name, two questions that merit more focus than who raised their hand are: What is the potential human cost of not changing it, and are we as a society okay with that?

When the team’s leadership finally decides on a new name, that moment will mark a historic shift in the Washington region and the country. But those who have been closely following the fight to bring about that change will also recognize another significance in it: It will mark the team’s willingness to finally stop clinging to numbers to justify hurting people.

That’s what I should have said more clearly before.

