Close up of the hands of a Scottish bagpiper clad in a traditional scottish tartan playing the Scottish bagpipe. Actors frequently hold them incorrectly. (iStock/iStock)

Years ago, Quilted Northern, the toilet-paper people, ran an animated TV commercial that showed a group of women sitting around a table at a quilting bee. They were “quilting” the TP to give it its distinctive upholstered look.

“It would have been sort of cute, except they were all holding knitting needles,” wrote Elaine Broadbent.

“Knitted Northern” is nicely onomatopoeic, but it sounds more like a brand of wool sweater than a brand of toilet paper.

Tim Slattery noticed the commercial, too. “My mother was an expert quilter, and she was absolutely appalled by that ad,” he wrote. “Quilting has nothing to do with knitting. You use regular sewing needles. Clearly nobody at the ad agency knew the first thing about quilting or knitting!”

To its credit, Quilted Northern redid the ad, substituting sewing needles for knitting needles. You can find both versions on YouTube.

Elaine and Tim are among readers who responded to my call for examples of things that TV, the movies and other forms of media seem to get wrong with alarming regularity.



In a Geico commercial, kids play Marco Polo in a swimming pool, with Marco Polo. A saddled llama stands next to the pool. Llama is native to South America and uncommon in Europe and Asia. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Before we leave knitting behind, Mary E. Butler of Ellicott City, Md., is dismayed by cartoons that show knitters holding the needles like pencils, with the tips pointing down.

“It is absolutely impossible to knit this way,” she wrote.

Kathy Napierala of Silver Spring was peeved by that GEICO commercial where kids are playing Marco Polo in a swimming pool with … Marco Polo. Standing next to the pool is a saddled llama.

“Marco Polo rode over Europe and Asia,” Kathy wrote. “On his journey, he could have ridden horses, camels, mules, donkeys, oxen, even an elephant. What could he not have ridden? A llama, which is native to South America.”

Esperanza Alzona danced professionally for many years and now teaches ballet.

“It makes me crazy when ‘ballerinas’ are depicted pointing their feet as they tie the ribbons on their shoes,” wrote Esperanza, who lives in Frederick, Md. “One must flex the ankle, making it as wide as possible as the ribbons are tied. If the foot is pointed when the ribbons are tied, the circulation will be completely cut off and the dancer will not be able to flex the foot afterward. All the motion in the ankle would be severely restricted.”

Wrote Esperanza: “Pointing feet while tying pointe shoe ribbons may look ‘pretty’ in a picture, but real dancers never do that.”

Well, real orchestra and band conductors don’t wave their hands in the air like they’re trying to bring in a 747, but Tom Logan of Sterling, Va., sees that sort of thing on TV shows all the time.

“Once you’ve studied conducting, you can always tell,” he wrote.

Bad trombone-work is common, too, including moving the slide back and forth willy-nilly — or not moving it all.

Wrote Tom: “It’s not a bugle.”

Roy Deppa of Brookeville, Md., plays the bagpipes — “enthusiastically, if not very well” — and he frequently sees them being held wrong by actors, even on the BBC program “Monarch of the Glen,” which is set in the Scottish Highlands.

Wrote Roy: “The pipes are physically hard to play, and I understand that few actors would be expected to play them, but when they are obviously holding them wrong — drones over the wrong shoulder, hands reversed on the chanter, drones bunched up against the neck — it pains me.”

Some readers were pained by a caption with last week’s column on visual errors. It said that a clarinet was pictured backward, when in fact it was only the mouthpiece that was reversed: twisted 180 degrees from how it’s played.

Well, played today. Readers Steven Tretter of Silver Spring and Arnold Saslowsky of Fairfax Station noted that Italian clarinetists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries favored the reed-on-top method. Who knew?

Brian McGarry of Alexandria was flipping through the TV channels the other day when he alighted on the Hallmark Channel. It was showing a movie about a winemaker from California who went to France and found love. Frothy enough, but not to Brian.

The problem? A lot of the wine was in the wrong bottles.

“All Pinot Noir — the grape that makes nearly all Burgundy red wine — comes in a bottle that has long sloped shoulders,” Brian wrote. “They showed it in bottles with high shoulders. Those high-shouldered bottles are used in Bordeaux for grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon.”

It’s enough to drive a person to drink.

