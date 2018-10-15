RICHMOND, Va. — Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Brat and Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger have traded jabs in what could be their only debate as they compete for Virginia’s 7th Congressional district seat.

Brat repeatedly attempted to paint Spanberger as a follower of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and what he called her “failed liberal agenda.”

Spanberger fired back by saying she questions whether Brat knows “which Democrat he is running against.” She said: “I am not Nancy Pelosi.”

Brat, a former economics professor, stunned the political establishment in 2014 when he defeated House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Republican primary and went on to win the seat.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, is making her first run for office in a traditionally Republican district that Democrats are hoping to take.

