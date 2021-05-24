The pandemic is slowly loosening its grip on us and the experience is . . . weird.
Not that I felt unsafe on my flight. I was vaxxed and masked. My chances of contracting the coronavirus were slim. And even if I did get it, health experts say it would probably be a mild case. But even if my immune system wasn’t overloaded, my senses were.
After a year of experiencing people in very small doses — and mostly drawn from a small circle of family and friends — I was packed next to strangers. You know what those planes are like. The guy in the next seat was closer to me than any person besides My Lovely Wife had been in more than a year.
As I looked around the small cabin, I was reminded how visceral humans are, their bodies a collection of constant tics and fidgets. Through the seat backs and across the aisle I could see a couple who felt the need to eat and drink on the 49-minute flight and so wore their masks one-eared as they sipped, chewed and swallowed.
I couldn’t look away. My senses seemed supersensitive and I was sure I could hear their food going down, their corpuscles moving through their bloodstreams, their alveoli inflating and deflating.
Hell truly is other people.
But so is heaven. My brother picked me up at the Wilmington Airport and we stopped for Mexican food on the way to our father’s house. This was the first restaurant I had dined in since March 2020. It was a gentle reentry, at a table next to a big, open window on a semi-enclosed veranda.
I wasn’t sure I remembered how to do this restaurant thing, and, in fact, there had been some changes. There wasn’t a menu, just a QR code on a laminated card sitting on the table. I scanned it with my phone and the menu came up. One less thing to get contaminated.
And then to Dad’s, where I was able to hug my father for the first time since Thanksgiving 2019. Thankfully, he and my stepmother emerged from the pandemic unscathed, though it’s been hard on them. While I’m happy to sit with a book, they are doers, eager to be out and about. Finally, they could be.
We ate inside restaurants. My dad and I hiked through a swamp dotted with Venus flytraps and pitcher plants. On one of the last nights of my stay, we boarded a boat with a couple of dozen other passengers for a sunset cruise on the Cape Fear River.
A few people wore masks. Most didn’t. There was a group of middle-schoolers, parents with a toddler, a pair of 20-something women who snapped selfies, a German couple, a bunch of older female friends who gossiped and laughed. I was reminded that watching people is as much fun as watching nature — it is watching nature, actually.
I bought a margarita at the small bar and then turned my head to watch the watery world go by. The Cape Fear is a working river and we passed the many things that make it so: expensive marinas and crooked wooden docks, gleaming yachts and battered sport fishing boats moldering in the reeds, crab pots, fishing shacks. A bald eagle alighted in the branches of a dead cypress. In the golden hour, it all looked good.
A person could learn — relearn — to like this, I thought.
It's a dog-eat-bug world
When I left on my trip, Brood X had just begun poking its collective head above the soil parapet. Each new nymph or shrugged-off exoskeleton I spotted was something to marvel at. I returned a week later to find Cicadafest 2021 in full swing.
I like periodical cicadas. I don’t like them nearly as much as my dog, Archie.
My wife, Ruth, had warned me that in my week away, he’d gone from showing little interest in the occasional cicada to scarfing them down like canapés. On his walks, he’d started to resemble a truffle hound, his nose hoovering along the grass in search of delicacies.
I don’t think the bug diet can do Archie much harm, but we are trying to reduce his consumption. A contraption called a Halti seems to be working. Its straps go around his face and connect to the leash.
When Archie pulls away to grub on the ground, he winds up facing me. The sad look he gives me is classic: “Can’t you let me have this one thing?”
