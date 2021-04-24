“The purpose of the contest, officials of the garage said, was two-fold: to allow the dealers to come to the garage and demonstrate the climbing power of their cars, and to introduce to the public the facilities of the new garage,” wrote a reporter for The Washington Post.

It wasn’t just the facilities that the owners of the Capital Garage wanted to publicize — the

1,200 spaces; the built-in gas station, mechanic’s shop and carwash; the retail offerings, including a cigar store — it was the basic concept. Motorists themselves would drive their cars into and up the structure. It sounded daunting, but it was the way of the future.

“Expert builders and garage men pronounce this building one of the best planned of its type in the country,” wrote the Evening Star. “Inclined planes or ramps run from floor to floor, over which cars can be driven in high gear from the basement to the top of the building. The ramps are 16 feet a side and have a grade about the same as Sixteenth Street Hill. Separate ramps are provided for up-and-down-grade traffic to avoid congestions.”

The winner of the race was King Richardson, driving a new Studebaker. He climbed the garage’s 20 ramps in 1 minute

29 seconds. That was five seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, E.N. Wallace driving a Peerless Model 6-90.

“The contest of course convinced none of the participants as to which car could climb the best,” wrote The Post. “It was claimed that it was in large measure the ability of the driver and not the car, which decided the winner.”

The building was designed by Arthur B. Heaton, a District architect responsible for apartment buildings such as the Altamont in Kalorama and homes in Woodley Park. The limestone and glass facade was neo-Gothic, adorned with lion-headed grotesques near the top of the building. Stone bas-reliefs at the second story depicted then-modern cars, with their upright radiator grilles and dinner plate-sized headlamps. The garage was constructed by the James Baird Co.

When it opened, parking was 25 cents for the first two hours. Drivers could park all evening for a quarter — convenient if they were dining out or attending a show downtown. Nearby department stores, including Palais Royal and Woodward & Lothrop, offered valet service.

During World War II, the federal government took over most of the garage, both for government vehicle parking and for document storage. After the war, a Nash dealership opened within.

In 1949, the Capital Garage was the setting for a display of a massive 1941 Mercedes-Benz Grosser 770K, a bulging black limousine described as “Hitler’s Car.” The exhibit was a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Police Boys’ Club. (Adolf Hitler rode in it only twice, having ordered it as a gift for Finland’s Field Marshal Carl Gustaf Mannerheim, who allied his country with Nazi Germany.)

In his book “Capital Losses: A Cultural History of Washington’s Destroyed Buildings,” James Goode noted that because the garage was designed for early cars — which were narrow with a high center of gravity — Detroit’s wider machines of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s were hard to pilot through its tight passages.

Goode quotes Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Charles McDowell’s 1973 paean to the garage, written after it was announced it would be demolished.

“There was a fine fraternal feeling among the parkers at the Capital Garage,” McDowell wrote. “There was a big lobby — fairly ratty now but obviously grand in its day — and a few chauffeurs were left to sit there most of the day in the easy chairs near the elevator doors, waiting to be summoned to fetch a big black car that was occupying two and a half spaces somewhere above.”

McDowell mused that if the garage had been an old stable, it would have been preserved, but because it was associated with a technology that was still all-too familiar — the car — it didn’t stand a chance.

On Jan. 5, 1974, a five-second sequence of nine explosions toppled the Capital Garage. The front wall fell last, allowing workers to salvage some of the decorative stonework.

“They survived quite well,” Robert M. Vogel of the Smithsonian Institution told The Post. “The only break was in one tire, just chips.”

The rescued carvings are in the Smithsonian’s collection.