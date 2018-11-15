BALTIMORE — Journalists at Baltimore Sun Media Group community newspapers are asking parent company Tribune Publishing to voluntarily recognize a union.

The Baltimore Sun reports unionizing journalists include staffers at The Capital Gazette, where five employees were killed in a June newsroom shooting.

The Washington-Baltimore Newspaper Guild delivered the request to recognize the Chesapeake Newspaper Guild on Wednesday. The media group says it plans to respond next week.

Around 50 photographers, reporters, designers and copy editors are eligible to be represented by the Chesapeake Newspaper Guild. Three newsrooms are part of the unit, including the Annapolis newspaper, The Carroll County Times and the media group’s hyperlocal weeklies.

The Baltimore Sun itself has a guild chapter and its chair, Scott Dance, has expressed solidarity with the new unit’s organizing efforts.

___

