The staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, along with four other individual journalists.

The magazine called this year’s winners “The Guardians” and noted the winners’ work for “speaking out” to expose “the manipulation and the abuse of truth” around the world. The Capital Gazette staff was attacked in their newsroom in June. Five colleagues were fatally shot.

On Twitter, the Capital Gazette wrote, “our staff is among those honored @TIME’s Person of the Year.”

Others recognized by Time include Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist who was killed at the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul in October; Maria Ressa, who runs an online news site in the Philippines; and Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were arrested in Myanmar.

The magazine honors a person or group of people who it believes most influenced the world and the news during the past year.

Those killed in the shooting at the Capital Gazette were Rob Hiaasen and Gerald Fischman, who were both columnists and editors, along with John McNamara, a sports reporter, Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant, and Wendi Winters, a community reporter.

The suspect, Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, was captured by police and faces charges of first-degree murder.

[Five dead in Capital Gazette shooting; suspect Jarrod Ramos is in custody, police say]

A few hours after the shooting at the Capital Gazette, reporter Chase Cook said, “I can tell you this. We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.” The message was widely shared on social media.

The Gazette is owned by Tronc through a subsidiary of the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

