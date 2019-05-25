MARYLAND

Capital Region Health chief executive resigns

The chief executive of University of Maryland Capital Region Health resigned Friday, saying she has accepted a position in another state. It’s the latest leadership change to come in the wake of a self-dealing scandal on the main University of Maryland Medical System board, although a UMMS spokesman said the move is unconnected.

Sherry Perkins, who led Capital Region Health since 2016, said in a statement that she is relocating to Delaware for a job in health care. Her resignation came one day after interim UMMS chief executive John Ashworth said he was prepared to make “significant changes” in personnel and management in the system, which includes 13 hospitals. The system has been harshly criticized by Maryland’s top officials following revelations that some of its board members had lucrative contracts with the hospital system they oversaw.

UMMS formally took over Dimensions Healthcare in Prince George’s County in 2017. Perkins had been chief operating officer at Dimensions.

A new hospital is scheduled to open in Largo in 2021. “I am leaving the organization knowing it has a bright future ahead,” Perkins said in a statement.”

Michael Schwartzberg, a spokesman for UMMS, said Perkins’s resignation had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding the contracts, or the ongoing audits of the medical system and its board. Perkins did not respond to a request for comment.

— Rachel Chason

VIRGINIA

Motorcyclist struck by van in Arlington dies

A motorcyclist died early Saturday after he was struck by a van Friday night near the Pentagon, Arlington County police said.

Luis Martinez, 54, of Hampton was driving on Washington Boulevard at 7:46 p.m. Friday when the driver of a van, changing lanes to exit the ramp to the Pentagon’s south parking lot, struck him.

Martinez was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died early Saturday, police said. No information was immediately available about the driver of the van.

— Patricia Sullivan

John Brown TV series to be filmed in state

A television series with Ethan Hawke starring as the fiery abolitionist John Brown is set to film in Virginia.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Thursday that production of the eight-part series will start in central Virginia this summer. The show is based on the novel “The Good Lord Bird” by best-selling author James McBride and is set to air on Showtime.

Brown led a raid in 1859 on a federal arsenal in Harpers Ferry, in what is now West Virginia, hoping to start an armed slave rebellion. The rebellion didn’t happen, and Brown was later hanged for treason.

Before the raid, Brown and a group of abolitionist settlers killed five proslavery settlers in Kansas in the Pottawatomie massacre.

— Associated Press

Blue Ridge Parkway helps fill coffers

Visitors to Virginia’s scenic Blue Ridge Parkway had an estimated $1.3 billion economic effect last year on the park’s various communities.

The National Park Service’s annual survey gauged the impact of visitor spending in the Virginia prize as well in as the other U.S. parks.

The winding roadway has been one of the United States’ most-visited national park sites and last year’s total was roughly on par with economic impact figures gauged since 2012. The estimate was about $100 million less than it was in2017.

The parkway has become an integral part of the mountains and the communities that lie along its 469-mile route. It connects Shenandoah National Park with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

— Associated Press

