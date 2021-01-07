On Wednesday, Harvey had devoured an entire bag of Cheetos as the two women texted each other, both watching news coverage of the mob that overwhelmed the landmark at the center of their neighborhood.

“What they’re doing to our country is appalling, appalling, appalling,” Chesley said.

“I was never afraid that the building would fall or that the rioters would take control,” Harvey said. “But symbolically? It was devastating.”

Less than 24 hours after rioters desecrated a singular emblem of Washington power, the nation’s capital struggled to regain a sense of order as work crews cleaned up litter on the Capitol’s grounds and tourists returned to admire its gleaming dome.

Clusters of National Guard troops ringing the complex, along with newly installed security fencing, signaling that the path to normalcy would not be simple or quick.

“It’s reassuring to see it on a lovely, clear day on the one hand, and I’m happy to see the National Guard,” Laird Trieber, 55, a retired Foreign Service officer who lives in the neighborhood, said as he walked his beagle past the east side of the Capitol. “But what a shame. It’s not something I would expect to see in my lifetime. It’s the kind of thing you see somewhere else, and it’s usually a sign of real trouble.”

Michael Kanter awoke Thursday at a downtown hotel, put on his red “Make America Great Again” cap and headed straight for the Capitol, where he had spent hours the day before.

Instead of voicing more outrage over the election results, as he had when he marched with thousands of other supporters of President Trump, Kanter said he wanted to make sure the building was secure.

The 67-year-old dentist from Florida still insisted the election was “stolen” from Trump, who has made unfounded allegations about rigged voting for months. But Kanter described himself as upset that the Capitol had been vandalized by hordes of his fellow Trump backers, who overtook police, broke windows and ransacked congressional offices.

“I wanted to see it quiet and peaceful,” he said as he gazed at the building. “I just wanted to see the beauty of it.”

As much as the White House, perhaps, the Capitol is a cultural icon, depicted on the $50 bill, in countless movies and on postcards. Storming the complex as lawmakers were certifying the election results was akin to “violating a cathedral,” said Georgetown University history professor Michael Kazin.

“Our Constitution, the White House, the Mall, the Capitol — they’re like a secular version of religion,” Kazin said. “Those are the places people know if they know anything about the country.”

Over the course of U.S. history, the Capitol has been the setting for the attempted assassination of President Andrew Jackson, three bombings and several shootings, including the 1998 slaying of two Capitol Police officers. During the War of 1812, British troops torched the building while it was still under construction.

Yet, Wednesday’s attack was unprecedented because of the size of the mob, cheered on by Trump, that overwhelmed the police and jammed the Capitol’s hallways and stairwells.

“Most of these previous incidents was a person or a few people doing something dastardly,” said Stephen Hess, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who writes about government and the media. “These were countless people, swarming in and over the Capitol. It was a stampede. The vision of that was sickening.”

Hess, 87, a D.C. resident who has been decoding the workings of Washington since the 1950s, said he was paralyzed with astonishment as he sat in front of his television for hours watching the mob.

“The Germans bombed Britain, but they were Germans,” he said. “In this case, it wasn’t an invasion. They weren’t our enemy. They were our people — friends, inspired by our president. That’s the horrible thing about it.”

Many of the marauders wore Trump hats or carried Trump flags as they entered the building Wednesday. But on Thursday, there were supporters of the president — like Kanter — who came back downtown and showed reverence for the institutions of government.

Some picked up debris near the White House. At the Capitol, a woman who identified herself only as “Asia” said she had marched Wednesday but retreated once the vandalism had begun. “I didn’t want to be part of that,” she said.

“I’m glad to see there’s not a lot of trash,” she said after emerging from a van with a Maine license plate, wearing a dirt-bike helmet fashioned to look like a skull. “I believe in our country, but I don’t believe in hurting each other. There’s a way to do it, and we messed up.”

A few yards away, Monica Squires, 35, said she did not think the pro-Trump crowd had done anything wrong. She had traveled from California for the Trump rally and saw the mayhem on the Capitol grounds but said she did not enter the building.

“The fact that I saw it with in my own eyes is really so cool,” she said, after returning to the area Thursday in hopes of running into Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist. “I feel like I saw history. I don’t see what happened as any kind of desecration. I see it as the government should be afraid of the people. They should listen to our grievances. I thought it was all kind of entertaining.”

After the curfew imposed by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) lifted at 6 a.m., the city’s roadways filled with traffic and Washingtonians emerged to buy groceries, walk their dogs and get fresh air.

Daniel Bell, a social-work student who lives in Cleveland Park, visited Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, because he wanted to see the remnants of Wednesday’s “destruction.” He found a largely vacant stretch of asphalt, except for a handful of visitors, some of whom wore hats signaling support for Trump.

Bell, 27, who grew up in the District, said his ingrained sense of security in his hometown has been shaken by the demonstrations in recent months. “My neighbors are kind and caring, but the people who visit?” he said. “I’m not feeling so safe right now. I’ve been terrified since November.”

At 14th and U streets NW, where rioting erupted after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, Delontay Ericson, 28, unloaded fold-up tables from his van to sell T-shirts emblazoned with the faces of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

On most days, Ericson said, he also offers shirts and flags promoting Trump, as well items that invoke a profanity to express contempt for the president. But on Thursday, those items remained out of sight.