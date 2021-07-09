Cunningham started a petition against the fence as soon as she heard of the proposal for making it permanent by the Capitol Police’s acting chief, Yogananda D. Pittman, at the end of January. Garnering over 34,000 signatures from across the region and country, Cunningham said she heard from other neighbors who wanted to work together to find better security solutions, which led to the creation of their community-based group, Don’t Fence the Capitol.