The bus driver and riders were not injured. No charges had been filed.

— Laura Meckler

MARYLAND

Baltimore again holds

weekend peace event

A community vigil, art and poetry-writing workshops were among events advocating nonviolence during a “Baltimore Ceasefire” weekend.

The first cease-fire weekend was held in 2017 by organizers who urged that it be seen as a 72-hour period when no killings occur in the city.

The hopes of Erricka Bridgeford and other founders are often dashed, as they were on Saturday when two men were shot. A 24-year-old man died.

The weekends do seem to have some effect. The Baltimore Sun reports that a study conducted by Bridgeford’s organization found that there was an average 52 percent reduction in shootings on cease-fire weekends.

— Associated Press

