Brown, who was from the Alexandria area, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police did not release any information about the suspect, but said that detectives “do not believe this was a random act of violence and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, or to submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-TIPS.

— Moriah Balingit

MARYLAND

Two passengers dead in Rockville car crash

Two women died Saturday after the car they were riding in crashed into a tree in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

Police said 80-year-old Cheung Foo Chan, of Hyattsville, was driving a Toyota Corolla east on Beall Avenue and turned right onto North Washington Street. He then drove off the road and crashed into a tree shortly after 11:30 a.m.

One of his passengers, 83-year-old Man Kei Tam Yuen, of Seabrook, was riding in the rear seat and was gravely injured. She died of her injuries at a hospital.

The front-seat passenger, 72-year-old Janice Luk Chan of Hyattsville, was also taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Chan was also seriously injured and was taken to a hospital.

— Moriah Balingit

