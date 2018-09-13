SEVERN, Md. — Authorities say a carbon monoxide leak at a Maryland home sent 12 people to the hospital.

Citing an Anne Arundel County Fire release, news outlets report that firefighters and paramedics responding to a complaint of chest pains were alerted to elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home Wednesday. The home was evacuated.

Only one person displayed symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning. That person had been inside the home for most of the day. The other 11 people had been exposed for periods of less than 90 minutes. While they didn’t exhibit symptoms of poisoning, portable meters did indicate carbon monoxide exposure.

The six adults and six juveniles were hospitalized, but none are believed to have life-threatening symptoms.

The leak was traced to a gas stove.

