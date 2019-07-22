RICHMOND, Va. — CarMax has introduced a new program that will allow some Virginia shoppers to buy a car without having to leave their home.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Goochland County-based retailer’s new service with home delivery is currently available in Richmond and Hampton Roads but is expected to be rolled out in most markets across the country by February.

Jim Lyski is the company’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. He says the company believes it’s “the future of car buying.”

Customers can also opt to do the financing and paperwork part of the car-buying process online and then complete the purchase in person.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.