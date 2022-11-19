Carpenter crafts Nativity creches based on European travels

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HARRISONBURG, Va. — It’s said that when Joseph and Mary of the Christian Bible wandered the streets of Bethlehem searching for a place to stay, it was in the lowliest place that Jesus was born. Only fitting for a manger scene, city craftsman Jay Hartzler uses imperfect, gnarled pieces of scrap cherry, walnut and oak wood to build 3D Nativity scenes, taking the traditional Christmas decoration from a simple backdrop to a detailed structure.

The barns are inspired by Hartzler’s travels in recent decades to Eastern Europe. A retired music teacher at Eastern Mennonite High School, he said he got to travel with the school’s choir, giving concerts in Europe, Eastern Europe and China.

Drawn to Romania after a choir concert in Sighișoara, Hartzler spent the last decade or so working nine months of each year as a carpentry teacher in the country and a missionary for the Nazarene church, he said, after retiring from EMHS.

It was while he was in Romania that Hartzler became inspired by a ceramic artist and sculptor who made extremely lifelike figures out of clay.

Hartzler said he bought a set of Nativity figurines from the artisan, including the three Magi said to have presented the baby Jesus with gifts, an angel, barnyard animals and shepherds who were drawn to the scene.

He got the design for the Nativity barn as a backdrop that could live up to the quality of the figurines, Hartzler said, for people in the states.

“Romania means a lot to me,” Hartzler said. “I think it keeps me connected in a way, to make these and share them with other people.”

Not over-the-top people, the Hartzlers’ dining room contains at least four Nativity scenes tucked in corners, resting full of sincerity on sturdy furniture built by Hartzler. Earlier this year, it had 14 scenes packed on the dining room table and the shelves, Hartzler said, after ordering a bunch of figurines.

A mix of textures and shapes, jagged “shingles” line the sloping roofs of Hartzler’s constructions in miniature. The buildings resembling barns are slightly bigger than a toaster, with rustic-looking doors and windows that open and shut and could be lit with electric candles from the inside.

A small organ tucked in a corner of Hartzler’s home displays a lineup of simpler Nativity figurines — also from Romania — flanked by larger twin sculptures of a man and a woman in folk dress, created by this artisan. The expressive faces of the handmade characters enthralled Hartzler, with their fine details and realistic coloring.

The first creche Hartzler built about a decade ago sits on a luminous antique table that belonged to his mother.

A prototype of sorts, the first figurines Hartzler brought home — his favorites — stand humbly before the wooden craft.

Hartzler said he found a new artist who makes similar Nativity figurines in Chișinău, Moldova, after the Romanian artist stopped making them. Appreciating the labor-intensive craft, Hartzler said he enjoys making the barns — which take around 12 hours each — for people to keep in their homes and churches.

He said he has a Facebook page for his carpentry business, where people can learn more about his work.

“For us, it’s just the reminder of Romania and the fact that’s sort of our second home now,” his wife Sheri Hartzler said.

