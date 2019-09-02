Gerald Baughman and his future wife, Norma, in front of his 1958 Chevy Impala. The car's reverse gear didn't work, but no one seemed to mind. (Gerald Baughman)

What is a “car guy?” Well, for starters, he needn’t be a guy, so let’s modify the term to “car lover.” A car lover is someone who believes a car can be more than a mere collection of parts, that a car can be imbued with something like a soul and that the bond we create with a car can be sacred.

A car lover has a car they’d never sell, or had a car they still regret selling, or had a car they sold because they knew it deserved an owner who would drive it more.

For the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing stories from car lovers. Here are a few more.

In 1960, Gerald Baughman worked as a “gofer” at an appliance store in West Virginia. He scrimped and saved his meager salary until he had enough to buy a two-year-old Chevy Impala.

“I had so little money left for repairs that I once had to drive for six months without the reverse gear I broke during a moonshine-fueled incident,” wrote Gerald of Fairfax. “The experience taught me to plan ahead but also required me to humbly ask my girlfriend, Norma, and her mother and father to help me push the car backward whenever I needed to turn around at her house.”

You might think that would sour Norma’s family on the young man with the busted Chevy, but “they accepted me into the family anyway and it led to our happy marriage through many cars and 55 years so far.”



In college, Bob Calo drove a 1976 Toyota Celica GT. His wife, Mary, bought a similar model on eBay in 2017. The flames are staying. (Bob Calo)

When Bob Calo met his future wife, Mary, at Mount St. Mary’s College in the early 1980s, his ride was a lurid green family hand-me-down 1976 Toyota Celica GT.

Wrote Bob of Frederick: “It never let me down, from parking on M Street on a Friday night in a space exactly the length of the car — with the help of another healthy male you could slide the rear of the car into the spot — or making it from Wildwood, N.J., to Rockville on half-a-tank of gas, with just enough change for tolls. I loved that car.”

In 1994, Bob sold the car to a friend who promised to take care of it. Years later, the confession came that it was wrecked barely a month later, but no one had the heart to tell Bob.

Fast forward 23 years and Mary was absent-mindedly skimming eBay for 1976 Celicas. One popped up in Choctaw, Okla., its hood and fenders adorned with flames. Just for fun, Bob and Mary put it on their watch list.

On the last day of the sale, the car was at $3,200. Bob coaxed Mary into trying to get the mystery bidder to up his ante.

“She bid $3,300 from her iPad with wine in hand,” Bob wrote.

Within a minute, the mystery bidder upped it to $3,400.

“With bidding ending in 30 minutes, she was sure we could get him to pay more, so $3,500 it went.”

The mystery bidder dropped out. As the clock ticked down, Mary frantically jabbed at the backspace/undo/delete keys.

“In my best Johnny Gilbert game show voice I proclaimed ‘Congratulations, you won a CAAARRRR!!!!” wrote Bob.

When the Toyota arrived, Bob was amazed at how little rust it had.

“I could not be happier with my ‘new’ Celica,” he wrote. “And, yes, the flames are staying.”

They gave the Celica a nickname: El Fuego, the fire.

During the Vietnam War, Eric Briggs was a Navy pilot flying photo reconnaissance missions over Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

When safely back aboard his aircraft carrier, Eric would peruse catalogues from Nemet Auto International, which advertised mail-order cars to servicemen. He’d ponder how to spend his flight and combat pay. Eric’s internal debate came down to German or Italian: a BMW 3.0 CS coupe or a Ferrari 246 Dino.

At the time, the Ferrari was barely $1,000 more expensive than the BMW. In the end, the BMW is what Eric chose, a decision based entirely on pictures and articles in magazines. He’d never seen or driven either car.

Eric collected his BMW in Florida. The reaction among his squadron mates at Naval Air Station Albany in Georgia was underwhelming. Most couldn’t believe Eric hadn’t picked a less-expensive American equivalent, like a Mustang, Camaro or Challenger. A favorite put-down was: “For the money you paid, you could have bought a Corvette.”

Eric never regretted his decision. He still has the 3.0 CS, used almost daily with 286,000 miles on it. It’s a pricey, desirable classic today, though the Ferrari that Eric passed on has appreciated many tens of thousands of dollars more.

In the late 1990s, Eric spotted a red Ferrari 246 Dino in the Southern California auto museum he was touring with his daughter. He told her of the debate he’d had long ago about which car to choose.

Her reaction? “Were you crazy?”

