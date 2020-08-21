A new government report offers data that may help show how the pace of life here, or the degree of our absent-mindedness, compares with other cities.

The Transportation Security Administration report gives the amount of coins and bills left behind at security checkpoints at airports around the country, including Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

The amount unclaimed at checkpoints at National in the last fiscal year was $13,207.46, the TSA said. The corresponding amount at Dulles was a little more than twice as much, $26,968.95.

At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, the total was more than National and less than Dulles: $16,414.70.

These sums, possibly suggestive of how hurried and harried we are, appeared in a news release issued Friday by TSA. The agency said a total of $926,030.44 was left at the country’s airports in the year ending Sept. 30, 2019.

None of Washington’s airports matched the figure of $44,401.76 at McCarran International Airport outside Las Vegas, possibly confirming that what’s won there stays there.