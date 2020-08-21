The amount unclaimed at checkpoints at National in the last fiscal year was $13,207.46, the TSA said. The corresponding amount at Dulles was a little more than twice as much, $26,968.95.
At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, the total was more than National and less than Dulles: $16,414.70.
These sums, possibly suggestive of how hurried and harried we are, appeared in a news release issued Friday by TSA. The agency said a total of $926,030.44 was left at the country’s airports in the year ending Sept. 30, 2019.
None of Washington’s airports matched the figure of $44,401.76 at McCarran International Airport outside Las Vegas, possibly confirming that what’s won there stays there.