A major fire broke out at the apartment complex for seniors, forcing firefighters, bystanders and Marines to rescue residents, officials said.

A major fire broke out at the apartment complex for seniors, forcing firefighters, bystanders and Marines to rescue residents, officials said.

A major fire broke out at the apartment complex for seniors, forcing firefighters, bystanders and Marines to rescue residents, officials said.

Photos from the scene of a fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Photos from the scene of a fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in Southeast Washington, D.C.

A large apartment complex that caught fire Wednesday remains so unstable that investigators have been unable to enter and determine what went wrong inside, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Friday during a news conference outside the charred husk of the building.

Many questions remain, including what caused the fire and why alarm and sprinkler systems meant to alert senior residents did not fully activate as the building burned.

All 161 households at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in Southeast Washington were evacuated Wednesday. A dozen people were hospitalized with minor injuries. A few remained under medical care, the mayor said.

The city has deemed 132 residents in need of ongoing support and will work to find them “long-term affordable housing in the District” while the complex is rebuilt, Bowser said.

In the meantime, residents have been moved to motels and nursing homes, where they are receiving two meals a day from the city.

[‘These are our neighbors’: Marines pulled D.C. seniors to safety as their homes burned]

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said his primary focus will be on why horns didn’t sound when manual alarms were pulled by residents as they fled.

“Residents are certainly and rightfully upset and angry because the alarms didn’t go,” he said Friday. “We need to determine what went wrong.”

Allen said residents told him there had been false alarms in the building over the past several months and wondered whether the alarm system had been disconnected in response.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Gregory M. Dean said he had not heard similar theories and had no evidence to support those claims.

The fire started about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on the roof of the apartment complex. D.C. firefighters, passersby and Marines from the nearby barracks ran into the burning building as thick black smoke and bright orange flames grew in ferocity and size.



People are evacuated as D.C. firefighters work a fire raging at a senior community on Wednesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Together, they rescued every resident inside.

“If it were not for the neighbors and for the Marines who came running to help when they saw those flames, I think we certainly would have lost lives here,” Allen said.

The building’s alarm system was last checked in April, Dean said, and showed no signs of malfunction. Fire officials inspected the building a year ago and, similarly, saw no cause for concern.

The building, according to the management company’s website, consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments. The roof area, where the fire is believed to have started, has a deck with a view of the Navy Yard.