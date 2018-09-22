Students are being relocated from a University of Maryland dorm “out of an abundance of caution” after mold was reported there. Rooms are to be thoroughly cleaned, officials said. (University of Maryland photo)

Hundreds of University of Maryland students are being moved out of their dormitory because of concerns about mold, university officials said.

“Mold has been reported throughout Elkton Hall, “ the university ‘s department of resident life said Friday.

In a statement, the department said recent heavy rain and high humidity in the Washington area has made the matter worse.

In addition to trying to get rid of the mold, officials said they plan to relocate students from Elkton Hall.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the resident life officials said, the department plans “to relocate Elkton Hall students, floor by floor over a number of days, to local hotels .”

Relocation, the officials said is intended to enable thorough cleaning and when needed, remediating, every room in Elkton.

According to the university’s website, Elkton “ accommodates close to 555 residents,” in rooms that range in size from singles to those holding four students.

Each floor has a large community bathroom, the website said.

The origin of the mold was not immediately clear Saturday night. Resident life officials said isolated reports have been made of mold in residence halls other than Elkton.

But it was unclear why Elkton appeared to be the focus of the problem, or when the reports of mold began.

It was also unclear as to whether any students have reported ill effects.

“We want to assure students we are working as quickly as possible to eradicate the problem,” the resident life department said.

In the statement, the resident life department said efforts to remediate the mold have been going on around the clock. Officials said they had hired mold remediation contractors, installed heavy-duty dehumidifiers in hallways on the dorm’s floors, inspecting rooms that have asked for service, cleaned all surfaces and cleaned or replaced furniture.