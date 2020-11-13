Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered an independent investigation of what he and other officials called “the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” at VMI, which received $19 million from the state in fiscal 2020.

AD

AD

Despite the controversy engulfing the Lexington campus, Wins said in a statement released by the school that he is excited to take the reins.

“Now, more than ever, the lessons and values of VMI are needed in the world, and I am humbled to be a part of making that happen,” he said. “I most look forward to leading the cadets and ensuring we have a safe and successful conclusion to the academic year, hit the ground running during the spring sports season, and continue fulfilling our vital mission of producing educated and honorable men and women.”

Wins, 57, a two-star general, played basketball at VMI, becoming one of the top five scorers in school history, according to the announcement of his appointment. After graduating with a degree in economics, he entered the Army as a field artillery officer and served for 34 years, including stints at Army headquarters and the Pentagon. He also earned two master’s degrees, in management from the Florida Institute of Technology and in national security and strategic studies from the National War College.

AD

AD

Alumni who have been pushing VMI to abandon its embrace of Confederate symbols and traditions applauded the appointment.

“The selection of Major General Wins is a strong move in the right direction,” said Michael Purdy, a 1999 VMI graduate and a Google attorney who helped lead a campaign this year to remove a campus statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. “It tells the commonwealth and nation that VMI still produces high-caliber leaders and is ready to embrace positive change. Given his stellar reputation, we’re optimistic that General Wins will lead the institute with clarity of purpose.”

The school, which was founded in 1839 and whose cadets fought and died for the Confederacy in the Civil War, has had 14 superintendents, all of them White. It was the last public college in Virginia to integrate, admitting five Black students in 1968. (It took a 1996 Supreme Court decision to end its resistance to admitting women.) About 8 percent of the school’s 1,700 students are African American.

AD

AD

In interviews with The Post, some Black cadets and recent alumni said they endured a hostile atmosphere at VMI.

One Black student was in a business class last year when her professor reminisced about her father’s Ku Klux Klan membership. In 2018, a White sophomore told a Black freshman during “Hell Week” that he would “lynch” his body and use his “dead corpse as a punching bag.” Black students are also the target of racist insults and jokes on an anonymous social media app called Jodel.

Last month, VMI’s board voted to remove the statue of Jackson — who taught at VMI before helping to lead the Confederate Army — from the campus’s most prominent spot, in front of the student barracks. School officials had long resisted removing Jackson, an enslaver of six people who is celebrated at VMI as a military genius.

AD

AD

Some VMI alumni have been angered by the efforts to dislodge the statue. In a petition on Change.org that has garnered more than 7,700 signatures, Jeremy Sanders, a Class of 2015 graduate and Army captain, warned that the school was “under attack by those who seek to destroy these noble ideas that have made VMI cadets an ‘honor to their country and state.’ ”

Until a few years ago, students had to salute the Jackson statue. They are still required to memorize the names of VMI cadets who died defending slavery during the Civil War.

The college’s main administration building is named after VMI’s first superintendent, Francis H. Smith, who enslaved nine people and believed Blacks should be resettled in Africa. A statue of Smith also stands in front of the building. And VMI’s dining hall is also named after an enslaver.

AD

AD

E. Sean Lanier, a Black 1994 VMI graduate whose nonprofit education organization counts Wins as an advisory board member, said he was excited about his appointment as interim superintendent. Lanier praised Wins for his military, academic and athletic career and said his biography should inspire cadets.

“He’s an example of the full package,” Lanier said. “I am ecstatic. The fact that in times of uncertainty, you can draw upon the strength of character of a person like Major General Wins shows why VMI will thrive in the years ahead.”