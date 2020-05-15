Tracy’s love of music began in her childhood home in Hull, Quebec.

“We were very lucky,” said her sister, Suzanne Labelle. “My mother loved music very much, and she played piano and she would put [on] classical music for us to hear.”

The sisters, less than two years apart, took music lessons growing up.

“Celine was the best, though,” Labelle was quick to note. She remembered her sister’s love for the 19th century Polish composer Frédéric Chopin, and how often she played Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

After graduating from the University of Ottawa, Tracy settled into a job as an auditor with the Board of County Commissioners in Cuyahoga County in Ohio. She had four children with her husband, Francis Tracy, who died in 1982.

But she never forgot her musical roots. She began giving piano lessons to children in 1983 and continued doing so through her retirement in 1999. She moved to Kensington, Md., the same year to be closer to her daughter.

Celine Tracy also took her role as a matriarch seriously.

“She knew everything about everyone,” Laura Willard said with a chuckle about her grandmother’s engagement with her family. “She was very interested and had thoughts and opinions on everyone’s lives.”

Willard recalled how fun Tracy’s holiday gatherings were and how much joy they brought her grandmother. She remembered her grandmother’s tourtiere, a French Canadian meat pie, as a staple of their holiday tables.

“She was really happy and family is what made her happy,” Willard said.

In November, Tracy moved into an assisted-living facility in Bethesda. She was just beginning to settle in her new home when she contracted the virus, Cynthia Tracy said.

The day of her mother’s death, Tracy went to visit her.

“I got as far as the doorway and then realized that they didn’t have any PPE to put on,” she said, referring to personal protective equipment. She decided the risk of bringing the virus home to her family was too great, and said a prayer and a goodbye to her mother from the doorway instead.