The damage was done in the Presidents Circle section of the cemetery. That’s where U.S. presidents James Monroe and John Tyler are buried. Their graves weren’t disturbed.
Police Chief Gerald Smith there was no clear markings that the graves that were desecrated had anything to do with the Confederacy.
“Regardless of where the grave is or whose grave it is, that is something that I don’t believe the citizens of Richmond can tolerate,” he said.
