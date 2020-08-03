The deadline for field activities, including online and telephone reporting, had been adjusted earlier this year in anticipation that the decennial tally would be extended because of complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans to shut down the count earlier drew fierce criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups, which have pushed back against a broader effort by the Trump administration to change how the population is counted and how the data is used. New York’s census director denounced Monday’s announcement by the bureau that field activities would be terminated Sept. 30.

“This is nothing but a disgusting power grab from an Administration hell-bent on preserving its fleeting political power at all costs,” New York state’s census director, Julie Menin, said in a statement. “From day one, it has been abundantly clear that Donald Trump is going to try everything possible to stop New Yorkers from filling out the census, and now, amid a global pandemic that’s severely impacted outreach, they are straight-up trying to steal it.”

Last month, President Trump issued a memorandum saying undocumented immigrants should not be factored into congressional apportionment, which legal experts say would be unconstitutional. Civil rights groups and congressional Democrats have also said an earlier deadline would lead to an inaccurate census that undercounts harder-to-tally populations, including minorities, immigrants and low-income people.

The Census Bureau’s director, Steven Dillingham, issued a statement about 9 p.m. Monday announcing the earlier cessation of field activities, including the self-response option. He also said that monetary incentives would be offered to census takers to encourage them to work at maximum efficiency, and that additional staff would be hired and trained to accelerate data collection and processing apportionment counts ahead of Dec. 31, the statutory deadline.

“Of course, we recognize that events can still occur that no one can control, such as additional complications from severe weather or other natural disasters,” Dillingham said.