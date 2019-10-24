A similar center opened following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives.
The May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach left 12 people dead and several others wounded. Shooter DeWayne Craddock was a city engineer who opened fire in the municipal building where he had worked for years. Police shot and killed him.
Police and an independent security firm are conducting ongoing investigations into what happened.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD