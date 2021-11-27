For instance, Edwards said the two ports in the Los Angeles area are run by two distinct organizations. Virginia’s terminals are run by one entity — the Virginia Port Authority. If one terminal has a congestion issue, the port authority can easily divert cargo to another terminal.
The Los Angeles area also has three trucking providers that are unrelated to the terminals. Virginia’s port authority has sole control over the trucking fleet, Edwards said.
He also credited the terminal’s automated stacking cranes. Because of them, the port spends less time running extra shifts and burning out employees when ships are late.