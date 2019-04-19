NORFOLK, Va. — A ceremony will be held to pay tribute to 47 sailors who were killed when a gun turret exploded on the USS Iowa in 1989.

The ceremony will be held Friday on Naval Station Norfolk. It will mark the 30th anniversary of the explosion on the Norfolk-based battleship on April 19, 1989.

The ship’s Number Two turret exploded during a gunnery exercise off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The Navy initially claimed the explosion was a result of a suicidal attack by a ship petty officer. A congressional investigation found the explosion was likely caused by guns being over-rammed with powder.

After re-opening its investigation, the Navy concluded that the cause could not be determined.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.