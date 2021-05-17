When a jury found Ingmar Guandique guilty of murder in 2010, it seemed like the case had finally come to a close. But two years later, that conviction was overturned and a new trial ordered after questions surfaced about a key witness in the case. Then, just months before the second trial was to begin, prosecutors in 2016 abruptly dropped all charges against Guandique. So far, no one has been held to account for Levy’s murder.