CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The abduction and assault charges against a now former University of Virginia student arrested during a notorious neighborhood block party will move forward.

The Daily Progress reports Cayden J. Dalton was arrested by police responding to a call Aug. 26, during the Wertland Block Party. Dalton was charged with felony abduction, felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault, which were certified in Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday.

University officials confirmed Dalton was enrolled in fall 2016 and is no longer a student, but refused to confirm why his enrollment ended. He’s remained at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since his arrest.

The off-campus block party was described by The Washington Post in 2016 as “the unofficial start to the school year for many students.” The university has campaigned against the party, citing risks posed to students.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.