On Thursday, county Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement he is dropping the charges after reviewing the case and determining “the evidence is insufficient to support these charges.”
Body-worn camera footage shows Gladney speaking incoherently and walking around on a residential street while officers try to persuade him to go to a detox center. Several minutes later Timberlake arrives, quickly advances toward Gladney and shoots him with a stun gun.
Timberlake, who is white, is facing criminal assault charges. His lawyer has said he believed Gladney was someone else.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.