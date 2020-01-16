Though the charges were dismissed, the case remains under investigation, Denise Smith, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office, told The Washington Post.

Investigators believe the student was upset with the teacher for contacting the student’s parents the night before, according to a police statement. After the student stepped on the teacher’s foot and bumped her with a shoulder, the teacher repeatedly struck the student, police said. When school employees separated them, the student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her, the statement said.

Theresa Dudley, president of the county teachers union, said the video shows the student was “clearly the aggressor,” and Noirie never should have been charged. Noirie’s attorney declined to comment.

Noirie has been with Prince George’s County Public Schools since 2018 and was on paid administrative leave while her case was pending. A spokeswoman for the school district said Noirie would remain on leave because the investigation of the incident is ongoing.