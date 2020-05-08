A Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge instead ordered Metz be held at a hospital for further treatment, Allen added.
Metz, then 30, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in August, days after she was accused of trying to kidnap two children under the age of 5 from the Target location in Virginia Beach, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
At the time, police said she fought with adults trying to stop her, then tried to flee the store, according to the newspaper.
Doctors worked to help Metz gain competency in the months following her arrest, but eventually determined she could not be restored, Allen said.
