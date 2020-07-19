Police said the church was holding an education event on Saturday afternoon when Harrison entered and stabbed a staff member. He was confronted and subdued by Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. and other congregants of the church before police officers arrived.
Two people with stab wounds were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Roessler received medical attention for what police said are minor injuries.
Harrison was not injured, police said. He is being held without bond.
Fairfax County has a population of more than 1.1 million.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.