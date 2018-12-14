FORESTVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police say charges are pending following a fatal crash in Prince George’s County.

Authorities say the crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the outer loop of Interstate 495 at Maryland Route 414.

Investigators say an SUV driven by 46-year-old Charles Smith of Bladensburg struck the rear of a Kia sedan. The driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Smith and a female passenger were taken to a local hospital, where he was later arrested for assaulting a security guard, disorderly conduct and impeding a criminal investigation.

Authorities say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Online court records show that Smith has several arrests for drunken driving and for driving on a suspended license.

