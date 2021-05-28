The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that on Thursday, the charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors — disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly — after Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Caitlin Robb Kelly said she was “satisfied that the defendant met the requirements” of a plea deal.
In a summary of evidence provided in October, Kelly said Hatton encouraged the crowd of nearly 400 to join her crossing a police line. When a Richmond police officer grabbed her wrist, Hatton hit an officer in the arm with her megaphone.
The plea agreement calls for Hatton to complete 50 hours of community service, complete the Richmond Police Department’s month-long Citizens Police Academy, and write an essay that reflects on her decision to disparage a Richmond police officer in a Twitter post in August.