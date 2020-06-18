Simpkinson became ill on Good Friday with a mild fever and was later found to have contracted the coronavirus. He died three days later, on April 13, of complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, his family said. He had several underlying conditions, including dementia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lymphoma and myelodysplasia, according to family.

AD

AD

John Simpkinson said those preexisting health conditions made his brother “very fragile,” adding that “he was easy pickings” for covid-19.

Simpkinson, who went by Chuck, was born in Cincinnati and went on to major in political science, graduating from Williams College in Massachusetts. He tried a year of divinity school at Yale University but, after a suggestion from a professor, became interested in psychology. He eventually earned a PhD in psychology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

He went on to work at Johns Hopkins University, followed by Montgomery County’s health department. He lived in the Washington region since 1972.

Simpkinson eventually established a private practice. He founded two organizations — Psychotherapy Networker, which still exists, and another with then-wife Anne called Common Boundary, which had a 10-year-run. The couple were married for 20 years and co-wrote two books in the 1990s on spirituality and psychotherapy before divorcing.

AD

AD

Elizabeth DeRuff, Simpkinson’s niece, said her uncle was “a real visionary and ahead of his time” in combining psychotherapy, spirituality and creativity.

“He was doing interdisciplinary work before it was mainstream,” she said. “He was always looking a little ahead and thinking about how things are related and how we’re really holistic people.”

Simpkinson served at one point as the president of the Maryland chapter of the American Psychological Association. His family said Simpkinson had a passion for the Washington Redskins while also enjoying sailing in his younger days.

At Riderwood, the retirement community where he lived for six years — and where family members suspect he contracted the virus — Simpkinson met his second wife, Margaret Kinnaman, 72. The two married in 2016.

AD

Kinnaman said she was attracted to Simpkinson because he could “talk incessantly” about deep topics, rather than making simple chitchat.

AD

“I never meet anybody who could talk that long,” Kinnaman said.

She said the two talked about the meaning of life, people’s motivation and their coping skills.

They enjoyed going to the movies, art galleries, museums, symphonies, and plays. They went to Bethany Beach twice a year. They occasionally went to Live! Casino and Hotel at Arundel Mills to gamble. She said Simpkinson was “staunchly against” gambling, “until he started winning” at slots.

Because of his health, Simpkinson lived in the assisted living area of Riderwood for more than two years while she lived in an independent unit at the facility. When the coronavirus outbreak hit, she wasn’t able to see him because of visitor restrictions. Kinnaman said she last saw Simpkinson in March.

AD

“We went from spending 6½ hours together a day to just talking on the phone the best he could during the lockdown,” she said.

AD

One of the last conversations the two had was her telling him “we’re not promised another day.”