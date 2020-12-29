He also managed to preserve a sense of fun — he often printed out funny articles about animals for his grandchildren, his daughter said.

Lund rarely spent time thinking about himself, because he was so preoccupied by everything — and everyone — else. In his last days, even as he battled covid-19, he maintained this quality, his family said. He died at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. on Nov. 30.

Born in Boston in 1938, Lund was the youngest of three brothers. He attended an all-boys boarding school before going to Dartmouth College, where he was part of the crew and cross-country teams. In between attending practice and driving around Hanover, N.H., in the old jalopy his friends called his “death wagon,” Lund studied English and philosophy.

His interests brought him back to Boston, where, while earning his doctorate in English at Tufts University, he met Viola Berry, a master’s student at the Harvard School of Education who shared his love for learning.

The two married and several years later moved to Montgomery County, where they raised two daughters. Lund took a job at Federal City College, now called the University of the District of Columbia, and stayed there until retirement, striving every year to impart his love for literature to his students. His greatest joy, his family said, was when students went on to become published writers.

At home, Lund behaved in many ways like the English professor he was, said his daughter, Louisa Lund. He lined the bookshelves with heavy, hardback novels. He read “War and Peace” to his daughters before tucking them in, and enjoyed, before his own bedtime, listening to his wife read aloud.

But the professor also shed his teacher-like, sometimes stern demeanor when he returned home.

“He was very warm and loving and kind,” Louisa Lund said. He whipped up dinners as the family cook. And when one of his daughters fell ill, he came by their rooms to perform “little magical dances,” they recalled.

After retiring in 2004, Charlie Lund continued keeping busy.

He tutored middle-schoolers through St. Columba’s Episcopal Church in D.C. He wrote letters for Amnesty International, joined a “bone-builders” exercise group in Chevy Chase, Md., and traveled to India, Italy and England. He read the news religiously, his family said, and earlier this year made sure to cast his vote for Joe Biden.

In mid-November, as coronavirus cases surged in the region and across the nation, Lund contracted the virus — and Viola did, too. The couple had not traveled or been to crowded places, but community transmission was rising in the D.C. region.

While isolating at home, Lund fretted about everything but himself: whether the dogs had coats for winter, whether the gardener was going to get paid on time, whether his wife was going to recover. She eventually did — but he did not.

Ann Satterthwaite, 89, Lund’s second cousin, called him after he had been admitted to the hospital in late November for breathing problems. As he sat alone in his hospital room, his first thought was to thank her for calling, she recalled.

“That’s what Charlie was like,” Satterthwaite said. “He was thinking of the other person — always.”

The last thing Lund told his daughters, Louisa Lund and Anne Lund-Elvir, was that he was grateful for the life he had. It had been a full and meaningful life, they knew, but the loss has felt insurmountable to them.