CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville is forgiving more than $80,000 of a loan to its former city manager.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the city invested $250,000 to help Maurice Jones move and get a master’s degree after he was hired. But in May, the council voted not to renew Jones’ contract. Jones and other city leaders faced criticism in the aftermath of last summer’s white nationalist rally.

Jones has repaid about $32,000 of a $113,000 loan to help finance a Charlottesville home and pay a mortgage on a home he had trouble selling after his appointment. On Monday Mayor Nikuyah Walker announced that Jones won’t have to pay back the rest since his removal wasn’t for a specified cause.

Jones has accepted a job as the town manager of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

