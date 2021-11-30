“This is kind of the beginning of a new Chase Home,” East said.
For more than 130 years, the building, originally constructed in 1769, had been an independent living facility for elderly women. Typically, the building held six to eight residents at a time. But after major structural and safety issues were discovered last year, the board told the current residents it could no longer house them. In August 2020, the last of five former residents moved out.
In the intervening 16 months, East and the board have sought a new mission, one that hews toward the legacy left by Hester Chase Ridout, the last private owner of the building, who established the home as a place for women in 1886. The rental assistance grant builds on the Renter Eviction Avoidance Program overseen by Arundel Community Development Services, which used federal coronavirus relief funding to pay residents’ back rent starting in March 2020.
The nonprofit arm of the Anne Arundel County government contracted with Civil Justice Inc., a Maryland legal services organization, to provide legal support to public housing residents.
The board is in the early stages of becoming a grant-making commission and is seeking proposals from nonprofits that help women across the region with plans to use its endowment to help develop additional programs.
The house is named for its first owner, Samuel Chase, one of Maryland’s signers of the Declaration of Independence and an early U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Plantation owner Edward Lloyd bought the half-finished home from Chase, giving it the name it has today.
Hester Chase Ridout and her two sisters were orphaned at a young age and spent much time in the home with their aunt Hester Ann Chase, then the richest woman in Annapolis. When Chase died, Ridout, the last surviving niece, became the last private owner in a succession of female owners of the property.
Before her death in 1888, Ridout established in her will that the house would be for women and set up a board of trustees to run the home. For decades, the house fulfilled that mission. Dozens of women lived in the home from 1900 to 1940, according to a historical account published on the 250th anniversary. More than 40 women lived at the Chase Lloyd House during the Great Depression, East said.
As for the Chase Lloyd House’s future, the damage assessment for the home is ongoing. The board partnered with a historical preservation and architecture firm to assess all the repairs and preservation that must be done.
