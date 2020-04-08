The zoo said Echo was carrying at least three cubs, based on ultrasound exams, and that it’s possible she might deliver another cub shortly.
The cub was sired by a 4-year-old cheetah named Scott.
“Animal care staff will leave Echo to bond with and care for her cubs without interference, so it may be some time before they can determine the” cubs’ sex, the zoo said,
“It’s thrilling and humbling to witness something as special as an animal birth,” said Steve Monfort, director of the zoo and the institute. “During this extremely tumultuous and isolating time, we want the new cheetah cam and all our live animal webcams to provide much-needed moments of relief and inspiration from our natural world.”
“This was Echo’s first pregnancy, but we’re confident in her maternal instincts and abilities,” said Adrienne Crosier, a cheetah reproductive biologist, according to a zoo statement.
Because of human conflict, poaching and loss of habitat and prey, there are only an estimated 7,500 to 10,000 cheetahs left in the wild in Africa.
As a public health precaution related to covid-19, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are temporarily closed to the public.