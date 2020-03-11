The Tidal Basin welcome area, where a roster of performers was scheduled to entertain crowds, will also be canceled. The festival’s Pink Tie Party will be rescheduled.

“It is a difficult decision and one that we do not take lightly,” festival President Diana Mayhew said. “The health and safety of the performers, guests, volunteers and festival staff is our priority.”

The changes affect more than 160 vendors and performers, Mayhew said. She said events in April, like the festival’s parade, will be evaluated later this week, adding that more scheduling changes are likely.

“The entire festival is not canceled,” Mayhew said. “We still have other participating organizations and some of our smaller events happening. We still have a pretty healthy schedule that doesn’t require mass gatherings.”

But the District’s famous cherry blossoms will go on.

In fact, National Park Service officials said Wednesday the flowers this year are expected to peak even sooner than was predicted earlier this month.

Peak bloom — the period during which 70 percent of the blossoms along the Tidal Basin are open — is likely to begin March 21, nearly a week sooner than the Park Service predicted a week ago.

The flowers were spurred on by warm days this month, Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said, including several that were about 10 degrees warmer than predicted.

The festival, which typically draws more than 1 million people to the Washington region, was exploring ways to “reimagine” some of its events, Mayhew said, after the D.C. Health Department recommended Wednesday that all “non-essential mass gatherings” of 1,000 or more people be postponed or canceled through the end of March.

“We also recommend that any social, cultural or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer,” the city said in a health advisory.

U.S. Department of the Interior officials were in talks with the National Park Service to plan for the influx of visitors who will come to see the pink blossoms.

Regardless of whether festival events — such as the parade, fireworks and art displays — are allowed to proceed, Litterst said, it’s likely the District will see a wave of visitors undeterred by coronavirus concerns.

“Even without the big events like the parade and the kite festival, you’re still going to have crowds of people who want to come stroll around the Tidal Basin to see the trees,” Litterst said. “We’re trying to determine what that scenario should look like and what preparations we need to make to safely respond to that.”

Destination DC, the city’s tourism arm, has for weeks been bracing for a drop in visitors as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly among the 1.9 million international tourists who visit the District each year.

But as domestic cases of the virus continue to climb, Destination DC President Elliott Ferguson said the number of domestic travelers is starting to drop.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced six new coronavirus cases in the District on Wednesday — bringing the total in the District, Maryland and Virginia to about 30 — and declared a state of emergency, giving her the power to order mandatory medical quarantines.

The District’s recommendation for groups not to have large gatherings through March 31 could affect worship services, concerts, festivals, parades, professional gatherings and sporting events. Episcopal churches across the Washington region — including Washington National Cathedral — are closing for two weeks, the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled and hotels have reported an increase in cancellations.

Hospitality workers, many of whom are paid by the hour, have begun to worry about paying their bills as business slows to a crawl.

Ferguson said that although many conferences and professional gatherings probably will be rescheduled, events like the National Cherry Blossom Festival largely affect leisure travel, which is more difficult to make up.

“A lot of these professional associations rely on conventions so they can do their jobs, but the leisure market really depends on what can be done about the virus,” Ferguson said.

Mayhew said the cancellation of festival events over public safety concerns is unprecedented.