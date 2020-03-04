The National Cherry Blossom Festival, where revelers can watch fireworks, dozens of performances, a kite festival and a parade, among other festivities, will run from March 20 to April 12.

Two student dance troupes from Japan — one from a high school and another from a university — have withdrawn from the festival, and one of the event’s corporate sponsors from Japan has issued a companywide ban on international travel, which means emissaries from that organization will be unable to attend the festival in Washington this year.

Organizers said they have not lost financial backers as a result of the global health crisis.

“We are moving ahead as planned,” said festival president Diana Mayhew said earlier this week. “This is still about showcasing Washington, D.C., so no matter when the blossoms are booming, we will have our four weeks of events to do just that.”

Mayhew said the number of VIP tickets for the parade's grandstand seating is up this year compared to the 2019 festival, and she’s optimistic the event will go on with minimal interruption.

Though international visitors and vendors may decide to skip the festival this year, Mayhew said, 92 percent of the people who come to the District to see the blooms are domestic travelers.

It’s cherry blossom announcement day in #DC! Follow me down this pink hallway as I report on peak bloom dates (they’re going to be early this year) and public health concerns surrounding the spreading coronavirus. Thread 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJR33QdlnV — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) March 4, 2020

City tourism officials have been bracing for a drop in visitors as a result of the pandemic, particularly from the 1.9 million international tourists who come to the District each year, many from China.

Several professional conferences planned in the District have seen a dramatic dip in attendance, said Elliot Ferguson, president of Destination DC, the city’s tourism arm. Destination DC and festival officials said they will take cues from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in cherry blossom preparations.

So far, no scheduling adjustments have been made, officials said.

“One thing to remember is we may see stronger visitor numbers from the domestic community this year because those who want to travel may be rethinking their international travel plans,” Ferguson said. “We’re not being insensitive when we say D.C. is open for business, but D.C. is still a city that’s open for business and we hope individuals will chose to come here.”

Hand-sanitizer stations will be positioned at event entrances and throughout the festival, Ferguson said.

Hotels vying for visitors during the festival have made an effort to underscore rigorous cleaning schedules to guests, Ferguson said, including emphasizing cleaning front doors, elevators and common areas, and providing regular updates to visitors.

“There’s not much else they can do,” Ferguson said.

The new coronavirus has spread at a surprisingly fast pace, though most cases remain mild. About 16 percent of confirmed cases in China have resulted in serious illnesses, officials said, but most new coronavirus cases are coming from outside China.

Festival officials were joined by the mayor Wednesday morning to address underlying public health concerns surrounding the festival.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, considered the world’s largest U.S.-Japanese celebration, honors the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the District from Tokyo. The District has about 3,800 such trees.

Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the blossoms along the Tidal Basin are open. Last year, that happened April 5. The two years ago, peak bloom was on March 25, according to Park Service records.

