

Guamaral Sod-Erdene, 5, poses for photos for her mother in 2018 as the cherry blossoms were in full bloom. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Cherry blossoms in Washington are expected to be at peak bloom from April 3 to April 6, the National Park Service said Wednesday.

Park Service officials made the announcement at a news conference in which National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers released details of this year’s event. The festival will run from March 20 to April 14.

Gregory O’Dell, chief executive of Events DC, said 1.5 million people are expected to visit the city during the festival’s four-week run, pouring about $100 million into the economy.

Peak bloom is the point at which 70 percent of the blossoms flower along the Tidal Basin. Last year, peak bloom occurred April 5.

The Park Service said Tuesday the blossoms had reached the first stage in their bloom cycle as green buds had emerged.

Since records began in 1921, the average peak bloom date has advanced about five days earlier as March temperatures have warmed, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang. The 30-year average date of peak bloom is March 31, but the average peak bloom date from 1921 to 1950 was April 4.

[Capital Weather Gang forecast: Peak bloom in Washington around April 3]

This story will be updated.

Even the cherry trees are bursting with anticipation for tomorrow's peak bloom announcement! The Yoshino trees reached green bud today, the first stage on the way to peak bloom. When will we get there? Tune in tomorrow morning as we announce the predicted date! @CherryBlossFest pic.twitter.com/KDbU4iXOGp — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 5, 2019

Cherry Blossom announcement happening now. Here’s the festival lineup — and a woman on stilts. #cherryblossoms #dc pic.twitter.com/eQWVP1ZWHp — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) March 6, 2019

Here’s a visual rundown of what to expect at this year’s National #CherryBlossom Festivals. #DC pic.twitter.com/qcTUrHyadE — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) March 6, 2019

Read more:

Cherry Blossoms timeline

‘I’m a prince’: After years of searching for family history, a pastor discovers royal ties to Africa

D.C. bid $2.1 million for a plot of dirt used as a dog park. It might not be enough.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news