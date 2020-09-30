The project’s main contractors are using tunnel boring machines. But it’s taking longer than expected because of the boulders.
The boulders help to form four artificial islands that anchor the portals of the bridge-tunnel’s original two original tubes.
Expansion plans for the bridge-tunnel will add two additional tunnels. They will put an end to the two-way traffic flow inside in the existing tubes.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel connects Virginia Beach to Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
