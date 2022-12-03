Chesapeake Bay watershed getting $33.8 million in grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Chesapeake Bay is getting about $33.8 million in conservation grants.
The 104 grants will leverage more than $30 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $64 million.
The grants were awarded through the Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grant Program and the Small Watershed Grants Programs. Those are core grant programs of the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program partnership that are administered under NFWF’s Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund.
The 104 grants will support community-led approaches to reduce pollution to local rivers and streams, restore habitats, and improve rural and urban communities across the Chesapeake Bay watershed.