Pollution and sediment, which block sunlight, remain a challenge, according to a program report released last week. Also, warmer water and extreme weather can kill underwater plant life.
The biggest acreage declines came in the moderately salty water of Tangier Sound, the mouth of the Choptank River and in the Little Choptank River, where an estimated 5,684 acres of grasses disappeared.
The results of the survey are “disappointing and a stark reminder that the job of restoring the Chesapeake Bay is far from over,” Chesapeake Bay Foundation Science and Agricultural Policy Director Beth McGee said. With the 2025 deadline looming, states need to boost investment in strategies to cut pollution, particularly from farms, she said.