CHESTERFIELD, Va. — An inmate in the Chesterfield County Jail died Saturday night as a result of a medical emergency, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced.

WRIC-TV reports that a fellow inmate notified jail staff at about 10 p.m. Saturday that Rebecca Franklin, 32, was having a medical emergency. Deputies found Franklin unresponsive in an area of the jail set aside for new arrivals.

According to a statement by the jail, deputies and medical personnel performed CPR and administered an emergency treatment for a suspected opioid overdose until Chesterfield Fire and EMS arrived to begin advance life-saving measures.

Franklin could not be revived, and was pronounced dead. Franklin was being held on a felony probation violation related to possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death. A death investigation is being conducted by the Chesterfield County Police Department.