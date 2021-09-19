According to a statement by the jail, deputies and medical personnel performed CPR and administered an emergency treatment for a suspected opioid overdose until Chesterfield Fire and EMS arrived to begin advance life-saving measures.
Franklin could not be revived, and was pronounced dead. Franklin was being held on a felony probation violation related to possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death. A death investigation is being conducted by the Chesterfield County Police Department.