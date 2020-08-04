Last week on the D.C. side of the circle, the Chevy Chase Advisory Neighborhood Commission voted 5-0 to ask the National Park Service, which man­ages the fountain, to remove a plaque bearing Newlands’s name. The Park Service said it must first determine the authority it has because Congress voted the 87-year-old memorial into existence.

“Because the fountain was specified by Congress as a memorial, specifically, it would take an act of Congress to un-memorialize it,” Bradley Krueger, the agency’s Rock Creek Park cultural resource specialist, said at the meeting where the resolution passed.

On Tuesday, Norton and Raskin, who represents the Maryland district that shares the fountain with D.C., said they would propose that congressional act. Their bill would remove Newlands’s name from the fountain and the plaque honoring him, which was placed in the circle in 1990.

Norton said Tuesday the fountain was “easy to overlook” amid efforts to rid the District of memorials to Confederates and others with a history of racism.

“We certainly don't want the fountain taken down, but the plaque is dedicated to an arch segregationist,” she said. “There is simply nothing to teach here by preserving his name.”

In a statement, Raskin said Newlands’s “disturbing legacy” should be left “to his family and others who want to continue to honor him.”

“The people of Maryland and Washington can move on,” the statement said. “We should stop rewarding racist ideology and politics with a public memorial on public property. It is time to write a new story for the new century.”